Ergon and Verde to Showcase Partnership at National Asphalt Pavement Association Annual Meeting

Strategic partners Ergon and Verde seeking to redefine carbon sequestering road materials for the North American market

JACKSON, Miss. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc. ("Ergon') and Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) ("Verde") are pleased to announce their joint participation in the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Annual Meeting taking place January 26-29, 2006 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

VERDE I ERGON

Recognized as the most important industry meeting of the year, the NAPA Annual Meeting provides the premier platform for Ergon and Verde to meet potential customers and showcase their strategic partnership and the advancement of Verde's carbon sequestering BioAsphalt™ technology that supports zero‑heat production, zero-heat installation, improved working conditions, and quantifiable carbon sequestration to help meet the world's net zero goals.

Ergon, the largest asphalt marketer in North America, holds the exclusive North American license from Verde to manufacture and distribute products incorporating Verde's technologies, including BioAsphalt™. Together, Ergon and Verde are introducing a technology that not only reduces energy use and emissions but also enables permanent carbon sequestration within the pavement matrix—moving beyond traditional sustainability claims toward verifiable carbon removal, as demonstrated in Verde's previously announced NCAT Test Track project.

Patrick Nation, CEO of Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, highlighted the industry-wide impact of the technology:

"I am excited to share that Ergon has partnered with and invested in Verde Resources to bring forward a technology that is simple, proven, and impactful. Warm mix asphalt technology isn't new. Years ago, Ergon and Mathy Construction Company partnered to bring warm mix to the market, a solution that still holds strong today, enabling lower production and paving temperatures without sacrificing durability. That innovation changed how many producers and contractors approached mix design and construction.

The next step takes things even further. Verde's technology allows extremely low to near-zero heat asphalt production and construction, offering clear and measurable benefits such as lower energy use, reduced emissions, better working conditions, and new opportunities for how we build. What's especially compelling is how Verde frames the carbon story. They're not just talking about incremental reduction. They're actively pursuing carbon removal. In a proof-of-concept installed at the NCAT Test Track in December 2024, Verde integrated 5 tons of biochar into 110 tons of cold-mix asphalt, producing a project that yielded 8 tons of Carbon Removal Credits issued via Puro.earth. That means the asphalt not only avoided emissions but intentionally locked carbon into the pavement matrix.

We're in the early stages of commercialization, but this is more than lip service. We believe this innovation won't just enhance a single product. It can influence how we think about asphalt production and construction across the industry, embedding carbon removal into infrastructure itself. Real sustainability isn't about slogans; it's about technologies that work. And with this one, the carbon claims are built into the engineering, not tacked on. Follow our journey as we work to bring this technology to scale and change the way we build," concluded Mr. Nation.

Jack Wong, CEO of publicly-traded Verde, emphasized the importance of Verde's commercial partnership with Ergon:

"Partnering with Ergon allows us to scale a practical, high performance solution for the hard-to-abate construction sector. BioAsphalt™ isn't just about going green, it's about common sense economics: year-round production without heat or solvents, lower costs, and the generation of verified carbon removal credits, all while helping mitigate Scope 1 through 3 emissions. Together, Verde and Ergon aspire to turn existing roads across North America into permanent carbon sinks, proving the pragmatic road to net zero is right under our wheels."

During the NAPA Annual Meeting, leadership from both Ergon and Verde will be available to share technical data, discuss the NCAT Test Track results, and outline the roadmap for full-scale commercialization of this carbon sequestering infrastructure. The teams will also highlight how BioAsphalt™ can support the next wave of AI data center development by providing a practical, high-performance, lower-carbon paving solution that helps operators and developers reduce their overall emissions footprint.

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero®. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

Verde is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.verderesources.com

About Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc.:

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc., a subsidiary of Ergon, Inc., is a leading provider of high-performance asphalt products and technologies. With decades of experience, Ergon specializes in delivering advanced emulsions, polymer-modified asphalts, and other solutions that enhance pavement performance and sustainability. Through its state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated technical expertise, Ergon is committed to driving innovation in the asphalt industry.

