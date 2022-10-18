Ergonomic Chairs Market Size to Grow by USD 3.73 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ergonomic chairs market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, includes various categories such as musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, and rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat of counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026

The ergonomic chairs market size is expected to grow by USD 3.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The surge in the number of startups is driving the ergonomic chairs market growth, although factors such as uncertainty in the prices of raw materials may challenge the market growth.

Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The ergonomic chairs market report covers the following areas:

Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The ergonomic chairs market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations and partnerships to compete in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Damro Furnitures Pvt. Ltd., Durian Pvt. Ltd., Ergo lab, Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd., Featherlite, GM Seaing LLC, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., PSI Seating Ltd, Steelcase Inc., Stellar Global, Teknion Group, TOPSTAR GMBH, True Innovations, UE Furniture Co. Ltd, and Zivella are among some of the major market participants.

Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

2-3 Degree Of Freedom Adjustment



More Than 3 Degree Of Freedom Adjustment

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ergonomic chairs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ergonomic chairs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ergonomic chairs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ergonomic chairs market vendors

Ergonomic Chairs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Damro Furnitures Pvt. Ltd., Durian Pvt. Ltd., Ergo lab, Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd., Featherlite, GM Seaing LLC, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., PSI Seating Ltd, Steelcase Inc., Stellar Global, Teknion Group, TOPSTAR GMBH, True Innovations, UE Furniture Co. Ltd, and Zivella Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 2-3 degree of freedom adjustment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 2-3 degree of freedom adjustment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 2-3 degree of freedom adjustment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 2-3 degree of freedom adjustment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 2-3 degree of freedom adjustment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 More than 3 degree of freedom adjustment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on More than 3 degree of freedom adjustment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on More than 3 degree of freedom adjustment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on More than 3 degree of freedom adjustment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on More than 3 degree of freedom adjustment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 GM Seaing LLC

Exhibit 92: GM Seaing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: GM Seaing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: GM Seaing LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Haworth Inc.

Exhibit 95: Haworth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Haworth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Haworth Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 98: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 HNI Corp.

Exhibit 102: HNI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: HNI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: HNI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: HNI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: HNI Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Kimball International Inc.

Exhibit 107: Kimball International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kimball International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Kimball International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Kimball International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Steelcase Inc.

Exhibit 111: Steelcase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Steelcase Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 TOPSTAR GMBH

Exhibit 115: TOPSTAR GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 116: TOPSTAR GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: TOPSTAR GMBH - Key offerings

10.11 True Innovations

Exhibit 118: True Innovations - Overview



Exhibit 119: True Innovations - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: True Innovations - Key offerings

10.12 Zivella

Exhibit 121: Zivella - Overview



Exhibit 122: Zivella - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Zivella - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

