Ergonomic Chairs Market to grow by USD 5.23 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Chair Factory, Damro Furnitures Pvt. Ltd. and Durian Pvt. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

15 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ergonomic chairs market is estimated to grow by USD 5.23 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.64%. The ergonomic chair market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer ergonomic chairs market are Chair Factory, Damro Furnitures Pvt. Ltd., Durian Pvt. Ltd., Ergo Lab, Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd., Featherlite, GM Seaing LLC, Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., MillerKnoll Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., PSI Seating Ltd., Roots Group of Companies, Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, TOPSTAR GMBH, True Innovations, Zivella Office Furniture, and Stellar India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ergonomic Chairs Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Damro Furniture Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ergonomic chairs such as Peta High Back Chair Black, and Quint High Back Chair Black.
  • Durian Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ergonomic chairs such as Marvel Mesh High Back DIY Chair in Black, Nature Mesh Medium Back DIY Chair in Black, and Alpha Premium Leatherette Chair.
  • Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ergonomic chairs such as Planet Plus chair, Lumber Flex White, Enzo Plus, and Spring chair.
Based on Geography, the market is segmented as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. Several companies have invested in the region due to some factors such as increasing demand for office space and rapidly changing working culture. Moreover, market growth in this region will be supported by an increase in investment to improve office infrastructure in the US and Canada.

  • Impactful driver- Surge in number of startups
  • Key Trend - Emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs
  • Major Challenges - Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on End-user, the market is classified into commercial and residential. The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rising number of office buildings and technology parks around the world is one of the most important factors that are contributing significantly to this segment's growth. Furthermore, as a number of multinational enterprises expand their activities to new cities and countries, office spaces are also being added around the world.

Ergonomic Chairs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.96

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, the UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

