Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market size to Grow by USD 899.23 million | 35% of the Market Growth will Originate from APAC| Technavio

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

The ergonomic computer equipment market report covers the following areas:

The increased employer focus on a healthy work environment is driving the growth of the ergonomic computer equipment market. However, factors such as the availability of refurbished and counterfeit products may challenge the growth of the market.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

By distribution channel, the ergonomic computer equipment market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Industrial and commercial users prefer the offline distribution channel owing to their highly customized and bulk product requirements. Players need to expand their product portfolios in the global, regional, and local markets to increase sales through offline channels. The offline distribution channel is losing its market and popularity to the online channel. However, extensive and innovative marketing will propel the sales of the channel at a steady rate during the forecast period.

By geography, the ergonomic computer equipment market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The emergence of SMEs, sectoral maturity, and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will drive the ergonomic computer equipment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the ergonomic computer equipment market in APAC.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ergonomic computer equipment market, including 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Logitech International SA, Matias Corp, and Microsoft Corp. among others.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ergonomic computer equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ergonomic computer equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ergonomic computer equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ergonomic computer equipment market vendors

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 899.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Logitech International SA, Matias Corp, and Microsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Humanscale International Holdings Ltd.

Kinesis Corp.

Legrand SA

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

Logitech International SA

Matias Corp

Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

