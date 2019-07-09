Ergorig Wins Cine Gear 2019 Technology Award

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ergorig, made by Cinema Devices, was recently selected as the winner of the 2019 Cine Gear Technology Award for Best Camera Support Technology. The award was based on the Ergorig's innovative design which provides camera operators back and should pain relief from heavy handheld cameras. The Ergorig transfers all the weight of a shoulder mounted camera weight away from the operators back and onto the operator's hips. This is done without any tethering or connection points to the camera.

Ergorig alleviating back and shoulder compression at soccer match Ergorig used in feature film production

The success of the Ergorig hinges on a collaboration between inventor Jesse Feldman, SOC and Cinema Devices founder Adam Teichman. "We are honored to be selected for this technology award," Mr. Feldman said. "The Ergorig was born out of necessity for me to be able to keep operating handheld after too many years with heavy cameras on my shoulder. It quite literally has allowed me to keep operating because it gives me complete control of the camera while protecting my shoulder and spine. I am excited for the recognition this device has received. It will allow camera operators all over the world to handhold any camera without compromising their health."

The Ergorig is a vest worn support system which is adjustable to a wide range of body types. After the system is put on, any handheld camera up to 50 lbs. is placed on the operator's shoulder as it normally would. The transfer of weight allows operating without fatigue for extended shoots, alleviating the significant physical toll cameras can have on the body. The operator can walk, stand or sit without encumbering movement. There is also an underslung accessory that will be available shortly.

The Ergorig is available immediately at www.cinemadevices.com/ergorig/

Founded in 2016, Cinema Devices has offered innovative body mounted camera support and stabilization equipment that provide unprecedented stabilization, range of camera movement and portability, while saving production time and protecting the health of the operator. In addition to the Ergorig, the Company manufactures the AntigravityCam, a body mounted camera support and stabilization system which offers an unprecedented 9 foot boom range. It has been used on many new feature film releases including A Star is Born, Venom, Creed II, and is perfectly suited for documentary production, reality shows, and live events.

