Ergotron Announces Strategic New Hires to Fuel Growth & Innovation

"Ergotron pioneered the sit-stand movement, which has continued to gain popularity over the past several years," said Pete Segar, CEO of Ergotron. "To accelerate our growth and provide more innovative solutions for our customers, it is critical to invest in the leadership of our teams. This group brings the fresh perspective and broad experience we need to continue innovating across all areas of our business."

Ergotron welcomes three key executive hires to the organization:

Charles S. Christ Jr. , Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Product Development: Leveraging his expertise in technology, materials and product development, Christ will build the future vision for Ergotron products and technology with the goal of improving how Ergotron's customers work and learn, and interact with technology. Christ previously held leadership positions at Donaldson Company Inc. and Kodak, and received a doctorate in chemistry from University of Florida and completed post-doctoral work at MIT .





To learn more about Ergotron, visit Ergotron.com or call 800.888.8458.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global design and manufacturing leader of leading digital display mounting, furniture, and mobility products that have been improving the human interface with digital displays for 35 years. This history of innovation and passion for differentiation is evidenced in over 192 patents and a growing portfolio of award winning brands— WorkFit®, LearnFit®, StyleView®, TeachWell®, Neo-Flex®, Anthro and OmniMount®—for computer monitors, notebooks, tablets, flat panel displays and TVs. Ergotron's products incorporate patented CF™ lift and pivot motion technology to achieve less effort and more ergonomic motion for a healthier and more interactive user experience when viewing any digital display. Ergotron is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with global sales presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

