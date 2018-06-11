Ergotron Previews First Product Line for Contract Furniture Market at NeoCon 2018

The JŪV non-electric, adjustable worksurface—panel or wall mount—rejuvenates new or existing space by empowering workers to move quickly and quietly from sit to stand throughout the day in a streamlined and organized environment. Providing full BIFMA ergonomic range—an industry first for a non-electric adjustable surface—transitioning is 8-10 times faster than traditional height adjustable tables.

JŪV is the first product line for Ergotron Contract, a dedicated team inspired by mobility, flexibility and collaboration creating active environments for today's innovative workforce and delivering holistic workspace options. Ergotron Contract's solutions empower designers to realize the potential of every space.

"Open office layouts and collaborative spaces are becoming the new standard in new office builds and renovations, and Ergotron wants to ensure that employers don't sacrifice wellness in the process," said Dana Lair, product development manager with Ergotron Contract. "The JŪV line brings new energy into the workplace, not only by incorporating beautiful design but also by helping businesses address their corporate wellness objectives by integrating natural movement into their employee workspaces."

With the JŪV family of products, businesses can rejuvenate otherwise unused or overlooked spaces in commercial environments. Designed with a fully concealed cable management system, users have access to power and data at their fingertips without sacrificing aesthetics. Designed to avoid floor supports, the line provides ample leg room and additional space for storage or accessories.

Additional product features include:

Ergonomic height markers to ensure a comfortable fit for any body type

Broad panel integration with multiple furniture lines, including Haworth, Steelcase, Knoll, Herman Miller , Tekinon, Allsteel and Inscape

, Tekinon, Allsteel and Inscape Customizable front panel that aligns with any office design

Optional heavy duty or light duty monitor riser supports ergonomic screen position

Variety of worksurface options and sizes

JŪV Wall worksurface folds up for work, down when not in use

JŪV products will be available for market deployment later this year. To learn more about the full line, visit Contract.Ergotron.com or call 800.888.8458.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global manufacturer of leading digital display mounting, furniture, and mobility products that have been improving the human interface with digital displays for 35 years. This history of innovation and passion for differentiation is evidenced in over 192 patents and a growing portfolio of award winning brands—OmniMount®, LearnFit®, StyleView®, JŪV™, TeachWell®, WorkFit®, Anthro, and Neo-Flex®—for computer monitors, notebooks, tablets, flat panel displays and TVs. Ergotron's products incorporate patented Constant Force® lift and pivot motion technology to achieve less effort and more ergonomic motion for a healthier and more interactive user experience when viewing any digital display. Ergotron is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with sales efforts in Phoenix, Tualatin, Amersfoort, London, Tokyo, and Singapore.

