BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Adam Heller, M.D., M.S., FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Cardiologist at Florida Premiere Cardiology.

Florida Premiere Cardiology is notorious for their superior approach when addressing the comprehensive medical needs of their clients. Devoted to providing their clients with quality healthcare services utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the facility ensures their clients' needs are met. Offering an extensive range of services, the cardiology center specializes in cardiac procedures, cardiac evaluations, venous disease, and peripheral arterial disease.



With over seventeen years of experience in the field of Medicine under his belt, Dr. Eric Adam Heller has become a trusted name in the medical industry. Having served in his current position as Cardiologist at Florida Premiere Cardiology for the past two years, Dr. Heller is revered for his outstanding contributions to the field. Board certified in the areas of Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Vascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, Endovascular Medicine and Nuclear Cardiology, Dr. Heller has fulfilled many prestigious roles throughout his career including Cardiovascular Research Fellow; a Clinical Cardiology Fellow; a Chief Interventional Cardiology Fellow; and an advanced Fellow in Peripheral/Structural Interventions.



Prior to joining the team at Florida Premier Cardiology, Dr. Heller has served in several prominent roles including Clinical Associate at Seckler Heart Center; Staff Interventional Cardiologist at JFK Medical Center; Staff Interventional Cardiologist at Boca Raton Regional Hospital; Staff Interventional Cardiologist at Delray Medical Center.



Early in his career, Dr. Heller attained both his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Yale University. Thereafter, Dr. Heller would then go onto complete his Medical degree from Harvard Medical School, his Internship in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and his Residency in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Heller is an elite member of several organizations including the American College of Cardiology; FACC; Interventional Scientific Council (from 2008 – 2010); the Society of Coronary Angiography and Intervention; FSCAI and the Society for Vascular Medicine.



A venerated researcher, Dr. Heller possesses a wide array of research experience, and is a a published scholar in several prominent medical journals.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Heller graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Yale University; earned the Ebert Community Service Award from Harvard Medical School; the Resident Award for Excellence in Student Teaching from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital; and the American Heart Association Individual Postgraduate Training Grant from Massachusetts General Hospital.



When he is not working, Dr. Heller enjoys music, traveling and spending time with his family and children.



Dr. Heller dedicates this recognition to his wife, Liat, and thanks her for her love and support.

For more information, visit www.floridapremiercardio.com.

