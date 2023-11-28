Eric André and Opera GX bury boring browsers in chaotic rampage

The ax-wielding, screen shattering marketing campaign aims to rid the internet of boring browsers, burying them one-by-one

OSLO, Norway , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you still using that generic, boring, weak-featured browser that came pre-installed on your laptop or device? Then run for cover, because Opera GX - the browser for gamers - and Eric André, comedian, actor and host of The Eric Andre Show, are on a rampage to bury boring browsers once and for all.

In an exclusive new campaign, an ax-wielding Eric Andre mashes and smashes his way through the most uninspiring, outdated browsers on the internet. Does Eric's chaotic cull put your current browser in a body bag? Find out in the Bury Boring video .

"Pre-installed browsers are the worst. They're clunky, un-customizable resource hogs that come already loaded on everyone's desktops and devices – basically, the antithesis of Opera GX. This campaign, by way of Eric André, inspires you to question whether the browser you're using is actually good or just some BS your system tray inherited. Our money is on the latter," said Auryn Hiscock, Creative Lead, Opera GX.

Compared to Eric's body bag of boring browsers, Opera GX manifests a variety of next-level features that would put any other generic browser to shame. These include enhanced customization options as well as features like GX Corner, which provides quick access to gaming news, deals, and releases. From improvements such as faster web loading and the ability to control system resources like CPU, RAM, and network usage, to the integration of apps like Discord, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram, users are afforded a truly seamless multitasking experience free of annoying lags and other hindrances of older, stale browsers. In short, Opera GX takes your current browser and stomps it into the dirt.

Far from boring, Opera GX allows users to completely customize their entire browsing experience by transforming the way Opera GX looks, sounds, and behaves with various unique and visually appealing MODS with their own sound and video effects. Plus, users ready to join Eric as he bashes and mashes his way through everything boring can check out the custom "GX Man" MOD – a unique browser customization based on Eric Andre's "GX Man" character. Available free on the GX store, the MOD reflects Eric's unique style and zero tolerance for boring. With his ax and sledge hammer, GX Man Eric is hell bent on burying all that is boring.

Ready to bury boring and join the Opera GX revolution? Want to bear witness to the destructive final outcome of Eric's rampage? Visit www.opera.com/gx/bury-boring

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users kill the most resource-draining tabs, and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

