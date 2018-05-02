Eric Best Joins New DollarDays Board Of Directors

"Eric has had tremendous success building innovative internet companies and DollarDays is fortunate to have him join our new board," said Ronald C. Pruett Jr, CEO and Director of DollarDays. "He has always been well ahead with his vision of ecommerce and marketplaces, applying technology applications to multichannel platforms, and scaling new companies and teams. Eric will be a real asset to our company as we continue to grow on our strong foundation."

Prior to founding SoundCommerce, which provides strategy, capital and technology to growing consumer brands, Best was the Chief Strategy Officer of CommerceHub, a distributed commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales. Earlier in his career, Best was at Amazon and focused on marketplace product and business development. He currently serves as a Board of Director for the community barter site, ITEX, and is a Strategic Advisor for the marketing software company, Amperity. Best also previously served on the board for UBarter.com.

"I'm very pleased to have been invited to join the DollarDays board and have been impressed by its mission, culture and unique position with independent businesses and nonprofits," said Best. "My focus will be on contributing to overall growth while expanding opportunities with new partners and platforms. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the leadership team."

About DollarDays: Founded in 2001, DollarDays is made with fresh sunshine in Arizona. Catering to non-profit partners, independent businesses, and schools, DollarDays offers savings on over 75,000 unique products, including household staples, clothing, school supplies, backpacks, health and beauty products, and a wide variety of toys and games. For more information about DollarDays, please visit www.dollardays.com, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram , Pinterest , Facebook and LinkedIn.

