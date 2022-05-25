Eric Bohannon Joins Buoy Health Board of Directors

The Veteran Humana Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Value-Based Care and Medicare Experience to the Board

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered health platform Buoy Health (Buoy) today announced the addition of Eric Bohannon, Regional Medicare President at Humana Inc. to its Board of Directors. Over the course of two plus decades with Humana, Bohannon has led overall Medicare operations across numerous states, as well as health information technology development to support the company's national provider value-based care initiatives.

"At Buoy, we're creating an experience for consumers that is pushing the boundaries of choice and access in digital health," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and Cofounder of Buoy. "Eric's background in value-based care and assisting Medicare seniors will be instrumental as we advance our vision of a patient-centric marketplace."