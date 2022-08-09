Eric Bost and LII Join Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is excited to announce that it has joined forces with Eric Bost, Partner, and Jodelle Jones, Senior Wealth Associate, of LII Wealth Management to create LII of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management.

Eric Bost has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry with firms including Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley. He founded LII to focus his attention on driving the overall client experience by considering the big picture when creating plans, rather than just the bottom line. Jodelle Jones also brings over 30 years of experience in client service and the same commitment to personalized experience and care.

"Coming to Seventy2 Capital was a natural choice for Jodelle and me," said Bost. "Their next-level platform will enable LII to provide the kind of innovative service and resources our clients deserve. Combining their structure with our values is a home run."

Eric holds an M.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business as well as a Chartered SRI Counselor designation. Eric and Jodelle will be located in the recently established Leesburg office of Seventy2 Capital.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals, and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com

