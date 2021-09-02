Eric Bradley Joins WorthPoint as Vice President of Editorial Content Group

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, has hired Eric Bradley as Vice President of Editorial Content and Public Relations.

Bradley joins WorthPoint after spending nearly nine years as Director of Public Relations for Heritage Auctions, the world's largest collectibles auctioneer, where he led successful publicity and marketing campaigns for special collections and its most valuable lots.

Bradley is known throughout the antiques and collectibles trade as the author of 12 books, including the critically acclaimed "Mantiques: A Manly Guide to Cool Stuff," "Harry Potter - The Unofficial Guide to the Collectibles of Our Favorite Wizard" and two "Picker's Pocket Guides: SIGNS & TOYS." He is an eight-time editor of the annual "Antique Trader Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide," America's No. 1 selling price guide. He was a former show promoter of the Atlantique City Antiques & Collectibles Show and was an executive editor of Antique Trader magazine.

A lifelong collector and student of antiques, Bradley is a former news editor and award-winning investigative journalist. He holds a BS in Economics.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Eric's depth of experience and record of success join the WorthPoint team," said Will Seippel, Founder and CEO of WorthPoint. "Eric brings a wealth of industry experience to one of our most important commodities - our deep and diverse content."

WorthPoint provides subscribers access to more than 4,000 books, 350,000 marks, autographs, patterns and symbols and more than 600 million auction prices realized in addition to the Vault, a collection management solution.

About WorthPoint Corporation:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with more than 4,000 books on collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint offers more than 600 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.

SOURCE WorthPoint Corporation