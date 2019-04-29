Eric Church Double Down Tour Van to Visit Pittsburgh-Area Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collections, Engrave Jack Daniel's Bottles

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with country music star Eric Church's 2019 Double Down Tour, multiple Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection locations throughout the Pittsburgh area will offer fans the chance to pick up bottles of Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey to have commemoratively engraved.

From Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 4, fans of Church and Jack Daniel's will have the unique opportunity to purchase bottles of Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey (Code 8720; $48.99) from participating FW&GS Premium Collection locations and have them engraved with their own personalized message in memory of the Double Down Tour. Each bottle purchase includes a limited-edition medallion and engraving free of charge.

The complete list of dates, times, and locations of the Eric Church Double Down Tour van stops is available at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

In honor of this collaboration, the Jack Daniel's brand team will provide an annual donation in support of The Chief Cares Fund, a nonprofit created by Eric and Katherine Church to serve communities in need throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

