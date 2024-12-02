ERIC CHURCH TO HEADLINE 13TH ANNUAL MACK, JACK & MCCONAUGHEY GALA

Thursday, April 24 at ACL Live; Tickets on Sale December 6 at 10 A.M. CST



AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), announced today that seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Eric Church will headline the 2025 MJ&M Gala on Thursday, April 24 at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater. This joint fundraising effort of Academy Award®-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, ACM Award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown has raised over $61 million for charities dedicated to children's education, health, and wellness.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. CST and are available here: https://www.axs.com/events/778099/eric-church-tickets?skin=acllive.

Eric Church is a multi-award-winning country artist known for his passionate fan base, the Church Choir, and a critically acclaimed catalog of music. He recently released "Darkest Hour," his first new solo music in three years, in response to the devastation caused in his home state of North Carolina by Hurricane Helene, pledging all publishing royalties from the song to disaster relief efforts. He is currently working on additional new music as the follow up to his most recent chart-topping project, Heart & Soul, which was created during a unique month-long writing and recording session in rural North Carolina. His earlier albums, including Desperate Man (GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Album), Sinners Like Me, Carolina, Mr. Misunderstood, The Outsiders, and Chief, have earned numerous accolades, including 36 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum certifications. Beyond music, Church is a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, co-owner of Field & Stream, has his own SiriusXM channel, "Eric Church Outsiders Radio," and launched his own whiskey brand, Whiskey JYPSI. He also recently opened Chief's, a six-story venue on Nashville's Broadway.

"Eric Church is not only an incredible artist but also a true friend who has supported our mission from the beginning," said Mack Brown. "We're fortunate to have him back to help us raise funds for the children and communities we serve."

Matthew McConaughey added, "Eric Church is one of those rare talents who brings something raw and real to every stage. His music speaks to people on a deeper level, and his commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with the spirit of MJ&M."

"He's not just writing songs; he's capturing life—the good, the bad, and everything in between," said Jack Ingram. "I know this kind of talent will hit home with our Gala audience."

This year's event will raise funds for CureDuchenne , Dell Children's Medical Center , HeartGift , just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin .

The 13th Annual MJ&M two-day event continues Friday, April 25 with a golf tournament and New York-style runway show featuring a collection from fashion designer, Carolina Herrera. On Friday evening, guests return to ACL Live at The Moody Theater to enjoy the best pickin' party in Texas at the Jack & Friends concert. More details to follow.

MJ&M 2025 sponsors include: American Airlines, AT&T, BAM, Clarins, Covert Cadillac, H-E-B, Katie Kime, Korman Fine Jewelry, Neiman Marcus, Pantalones Organic Tequila, Sewell, Stratus Properties, TAG, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

For more information about Mack, Jack & McConaughey, or to sign up to receive further announcements about the 2025 event, please visit www.mjm2025.com.

