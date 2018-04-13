Official trailer https://youtu.be/nrAvDFmE9i4

The OST, available as a 2-CD and 4-LP set plus digital formats, comprises 32 tracks spanning Clapton's long and illustrious career. (The LP version will be released at the later date of July 20th). It includes tracks by The Yardbirds, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Muddy Waters and Clapton's solo work.

Of the 32 featured there are five previously unreleased tracks:

From the Cream era there is a version of Spoonful, an incredible 17-minute tour-de-force, recorded live at the LA Forum in October 1968 during the group's final US, Goodbye tour. There are two from Derek and The Dominos – firstly a recording of High, originally recorded during the 1971 sessions at Olympic Studios for their unreleased 2nd album. This track was later revisited and re-recorded for Eric Clapton's 1975 album, There's One In Every Crowd. Secondly, the track Little Wing, a tribute to Jimi Hendrix, recorded live during the Domino's late set at The Fillmore East on October 24th, 1970. Finally, there are two previously unreleased Eric Clapton tracks from 1974; the first ever release of the entire full-length recording of the international hit version of Bob Marley's I Shot The Sheriff, recorded during the sessions for 461 Ocean Boulevard and a live performance of Little Queenie, the Chuck Berry rock 'n' roll classic, recorded at Long Beach Arena, California in July 1974 during Clapton's comeback tour to promote 461 Ocean Boulevard.

In addition, there are two alternative mixes made for Eric Clapton's 1970 debut album. Separate mixes were made for the album, by Delaney Bramlett and Tom Dowd (in LA) and also by Clapton himself (in London). Featured in this collection are Clapton's rare mixes of album highlights, After Midnight and Let It Rain.

ERIC CLAPTON

LIFE IN 12 BARS DOCUMENTARY OST

UMe

CD / DIGITAL AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH

4LP AVAILABLE JULY 20TH

FULL TRACKLISTING:

DISC ONE

Big Bill Broonzy: Backwater Blues (4.07) The Big Bill Broonzy Story 1957 Muddy Waters: My Life Is Ruined (2.38) Chess single 1953 Muddy Waters: I Got Mojo Working (4.28) Live At Newport Jazz Festival 1960 The Yardbirds: I Wish You Would (2.19) – studio version The Yardbirds: For Your Love (2.30) For Your Love 1965 John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers: Steppin' Out (2.29) John Mayall Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton 1966 John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers: All Your Love (3.37) John Mayall Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton 1966 Cream: I Feel Free (2.57) Fresh Cream 1966 Cream: Strange Brew (2.50) Disraeli Gears 1967 Cream: Sunshine of Your Love (4.12) – studio version Aretha Franklin : Good to Me As I Am To You (3.58) Lady Soul / Recorded on December 16 and 17, 1967 Cream: Crossroads live (4.18) Wheels Of Fire / Recorded 10 March 1968 at Winterland, San Francisco , CA16 The Beatles: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (4.45) The Beatles / Recorded 5–6 September 1968 Cream: Badge (2.48) Goodbye / Recorded October 1968 at IBC Studios in London Cream: White Room live (5.41) Live Cream II / recorded October 4, 1968 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena Cream: Spoonful (17.27) live from Goodbye tour – LA Forum October 19 , 1968 previously unreleased Blind Faith: Presence Of The Lord (4.52) – studio version

DISC TWO

Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton : Comin' Home (7.51) Live at Fairfield Halls Eric Clapton : After Midnight (3.25) alternate mix from Eric Clapton (first album) 1970 Eric Clapton : Let It Rain (5.00) alternate mix from Eric Clapton (first album) 1970 Derek and The Dominos: High (3.10) (Olympic Studios, April 1971 ) Derek and The Dominos album previously unreleased George Harrison : My Sweet Lord (4.44) All Things Must Pass 1970 Derek and The Dominos: Thorn Tree In The Garden (2.55) Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs 1970 Derek and The Dominos: Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out (5.01) Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs 1970 Derek and The Dominos: Bell Bottom Blues (5.08) Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs 1970 Derek and The Dominos: Layla (7.10) Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs 1970 Derek and The Dominos: Little Wing (6.11) Live At The Fillmore 1970 Derek and The Dominos: Got To Get Better In A Little While (6.05) – studio version Eric Clapton : I Shot The Sheriff (6.54) previously unreleased full length version from 461 Ocean Blvd 1970 Eric Clapton : Little Queenie live (6.00) Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, California , July 19/20, 1974 previously unreleased Eric Clapton : Mainline Florida (4.08) 461 Ocean Boulevard 1974 Eric Clapton : Tears In Heaven (4.31) - studio version

