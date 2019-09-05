Eric Clapton's Sold Out Crossroads Guitar Festival To Be Available Live On Pay-Per-View, September 20 And 21

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely considered one of the world's all-time greatest guitarists and known amongst his peers as a great collaborator, Eric Clapton will perform the fifth installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival, on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21 from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. Performances are available at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 20th and 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 21st for a live simulcast on Pay-Per-View across North America.

The Crossroads Guitar Festival promises two nights of live music performances and impromptu collaborations from the world's most legendary guitar players with a different line up each night. The line-up of confirmed guests includes:

John Mayer, Alan Darby, Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Billy Gibbons, Bonnie Raitt, Bradley Walker, Buddy Guy Band, Daniel Santiago, Doyle Bramhall II, Gary Clark Jr., Gustavo Santaolalla, James Bay, Jeff Beck, Jerry Douglas, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Walsh, Jonny Lang, Keb Mo, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Los Lobos, Pedro Martins, Peter Frampton, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph, Sheryl Crow, Sonny Landreth, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tom Misch, and Vince Gill.

All profits from the Festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Eric Clapton for chemically dependent persons.

Selling out in just two hours, Pay-Per-View makes this highly anticipated Crossroads Guitar Festival, a must-see event, available to fans for a fraction of ticket costs – just $39.99 per night. Broadcasting in HD, Pay-Per-View provides front-row home access for family and friends to experience many of the world's top musicians for two fantastic nights of live music.

The Pay-Per-View will be available via Cable, Satellite, Telco and Digital outlets who will broadcast the live event. Contact local Pay-Per-View providers for more information and to order.

