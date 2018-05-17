Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Cummins brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience to Deluxe. He has a strong background in growing software, services and technology related businesses as both a CFO and General Manager. Cummins was previously CFO of Harland Financial Solutions, a MacAndrews & Forbes Company, which he successfully grew and sold first to D+H, a global payments and lending technology provider, and then to Vista Equity Partners, a software and technology focused private equity firm. Cummins also spent almost 15 years at Honeywell in executive management roles across finance, operations and general management.

"Eric's extensive financial leadership experience in the software, services and technology spaces will be invaluable as Deluxe continues its move towards bringing transparency, efficiency and groundbreaking technology to the content supply chain," said Deluxe CEO John Wallace. "As we evolve our offerings around the core tenets of scale, efficiency and automation, having a member of the leadership team adept in managing the complexities of a large, global business is vital for us."

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.

