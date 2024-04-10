Eric Dinges to serve as CEO of PBK

Executive Chairman Dan Boggio to remain active on Board of Directors

HOUSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK, a nationally acclaimed architectural planning and design firm, today announced that Eric Dinges will serve as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"Mr. Dinges' illustrious career with top global architectural and engineering firms showcases exceptional expertise, leadership, and organizational prowess, poised to elevate PBK's operations in a way that perpetuates the firm's 40-year legacy of unparalleled customer service," stated Dan Boggio, Executive Chairman.

Dan Boggio, PBK Founder and Executive Chairman, will continue to serve on the firm's Board of Directors and remains in an advisory role.

"This pivotal moment for PBK underscores our unwavering commitment to our clients," remarked Boggio. "Eric's blend of energy, vision, and operational expertise will propel our company forward, enhancing our ability to serve clients effectively. I look forward to collaborating with him to uphold PBK's dedication to assisting clients in fulfilling their missions."

Dinges brings over 25 years of experience in the architecture and engineering industry. He has served in various senior leadership roles at firms, most recently at AECOM as Senior Vice President and Regional Business Line Leader. While there, he led the East Region for the Buildings + Places practice which consisted of multiple markets and practices including architecture, engineering, urban design, asset advisory, and technology solutions among others. He was responsible for the growth and diversification of the practice while also maintaining the profitability of the region. He has extensive experience in leading diverse teams on domestic and international projects across the education, healthcare, sports, municipal, corporate, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Additionally, he serves as a Board Trustee at the National Building Museum supporting the vision of the museum to educate, entertain, and engage people about the built environment and advocate for a sustainable and equitable future.

"I'm honored and excited to take on this role at PBK and uphold its legacy of customer service and tradition of industry-leading excellence," expressed Dinges. "It's an absolute privilege to collaborate with Dan and the team at PBK, as we strive to improve the built environment and provide solutions to our clients that shape the world's future."

Since 1981, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, sports, civic and healthcare. With more than 900 professionals across 27 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. For more information: pbk.com .

