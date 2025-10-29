ERIC DOUGLAS SHARES REFLECTIVE NEW ALBUM NOTES IN THE AFTERNOON OUT TODAY

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Eric Douglas has released his new album Notes In The Afternoon , now available on all major streaming platforms. The record deepens Douglas's blend of folk and Americana, marked by heartfelt storytelling and a warm, intimate vocal style.

Across thirteen tracks, Douglas reflects on connection, self-discovery, and perseverance. The album begins with the upbeat optimism of "Make It Fine" and "What Do We Want," then shifts toward introspection with "House On The Hill" and "Lonely Boy." Highlights include "I Don't Know," a tender meditation on uncertainty, and "Escalante Rain," which evokes vast desert landscapes and moments of quiet revelation. The title track anchors the collection as its emotional centerpiece, while "Shine A Little Light," "Noboisho," and "The Magic" close the record with themes of renewal and hope.

Built around acoustic textures and gentle rhythms, Notes In The Afternoon captures Douglas's organic sound and ability to make the personal feel universal. His melodies linger, pairing timeless folk traditions with contemporary storytelling.

Notes In The Afternoon is available now on all major streaming platforms.

ERIC DOUGLAS - NOTES IN THE AFTERNOON - TRACKLISTING:

1) Make It Fine

2) What Do We Want

3) House On The Hill

4) Overload

5) Escalante Rain

6) I Don't Know

7) Note In The Afternoon

8) Free

9) Dance With You

10) Lonely Boy

11) Shine A Little Light

12) Noboisho

13) The Magic

ERIC DOUGLAS BIO

Eric Douglas began writing songs while attending Harvard College, inspired by artists such as Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot. A past winner of the Aspen Songwriting Festival, he performed in venues across Boston and Los Angeles before focusing on recording with producer Tommy Dunbar of The Rubinoos. Over his career, Douglas has released seven albums and more than twenty singles that span folk, jazz, bluegrass, rock, and R&B. Based in Northern California with his wife Susanna and their four children, he balances music with his role as senior partner at a management consulting firm.

Official Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

For media availability and more information on Eric Douglas, contact Planetary Group :

Sean Joyce | [email protected]

