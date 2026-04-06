Eric E. Bartlett of Northland Injury Law Selected to Kansas City Super Lawyers List 2021 - 2025

Kansas City personal injury attorney recognized for sustained excellence in the legal community representing injured people in Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric E. Bartlett, a personal injury and workers compensation attorney at Northland Injury Law in Kansas City, has earned a spot on the Kansas City Super Lawyers list for the fifth straight year. The 2025 selection runs from 2021 through 2025, covering personal injury and general plaintiff and workers' compensation claimant work. Super Lawyers names no more than 5% of attorneys in a given state each year.

"We know the games insurance companies play to limit what they pay to injured people," said Eric E. Bartlett, Partner. "Our reputation for success, honesty, and compassion in personal injury and worker's compensation cases continues to drive us every single day." Bartlett and the Northland Injury Law team regularly write on what problems Kansas City residents face the most at https://northlandinjurylaw.com/blog/.

Sustained Peer Recognition and Client Trust in Missouri

His 2025 selection extends a career-long record of peer recognition that began with his inclusion on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in 2010 and 2011, a distinction reserved for attorneys 40 or under, or those in practice for 10 years or fewer, who demonstrate early excellence in their field. Super Lawyers selects no more than 5% of attorneys in a state each year through a process of independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The back-to-back Super Lawyers selections, alongside his earlier Rising Stars recognition, carry practical weight for both clients and the firm:

For injury victims: People in Kansas City looking for a car accident attorney in Kansas City or workers' compensation help have an independent, peer-verified benchmark when evaluating attorneys.

People in Kansas City looking for a car accident attorney in Kansas City or workers' compensation help have an independent, peer-verified benchmark when evaluating attorneys. Competitive differentiation in Missouri: In a competitive plaintiff-side market, Bartlett's consecutive recognition across two career stages demonstrates sustained excellence.

In a competitive plaintiff-side market, Bartlett's consecutive recognition across two career stages demonstrates sustained excellence. Referral network credibility: Attorneys who refer clients to personal injury specialists frequently look to peer recognitions like Super Lawyers as a trusted vetting standard.

Community Engagement and Public Education

Northland Injury Law and Bartlett also work to give back to the community as well as educate Kansas City-area residents about their legal rights through "The Injury Law Pod," a podcast and youtube series where Bartlett discusses timely legal topics, including a recent episode about "The $1 Million Rideshare Secret," designed to empower injury victims with the knowledge they need to pursue justice.

Eric E. Bartlett actively engages with the community as each year, he partners with the Liberty Hospital Foundation to distribute coffee coupons or lunch to the hardworking staff at Liberty Hospital, including during Nurse's Week in 2024. Northland Injury Law has also demonstrated a strong commitment to local initiatives, partnering with Feed Northland Kids for their Giving Tuesday campaigns.

Founded in 1996, Northland Injury Law is a trusted personal injury and workers' compensation law firm proudly serving Kansas City and communities across Northwest Missouri, including Gladstone, Liberty, St. Joseph, Chillicothe, and Warrensburg. Built on over 50 years of combined legal experience, the firm was founded by Max Von Erdsmannsdorff and Steve Mowry, and strengthened by the addition of Eric Bartlett. Together, they have established a reputation grounded in courtroom success, personal integrity, and genuine compassion for every client they represent. Northland Injury Law has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured individuals and families, handling cases involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, workplace accidents, and negligence. The firm's mission is simple: every case is personal. From the first consultation to final resolution, Northland's Kansas City injury lawyers are committed to standing beside clients through life's most difficult moments, fighting for the justice and financial relief they deserve.

SOURCE Northland Injury Law