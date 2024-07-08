Eric Fady Joins +8 Partners

HONG KONG, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- +8 Partners, a unique ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, announces today that Eric Fady has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

In this pivotal role, he will advise on financial strategy, acquisitions and all major financial transactions.

Eric Fady, Strategic Advisor, +8 Partners

Fady brings more than 20 years of international and corporate finance experience working for public and private equity backed companies, in various phases of growth, change, acquisitions and refinancing.

"We warmly welcome Eric to +8 Partners. He brings financial expertise of the highest calibre in the insurance intermediary space and has that passion for the industry which we look for in our leadership and team members as we build our network of companies," says Philip Bilney, Executive Chairman, +8 Partners.

Says Fady, "What Phil and his team are doing is unique. I look forward to joining this dynamic organisation as it continues to expand globally."

Fady previously held the position of Group CFO for IQ-EQ, an investor services group with a team of more than 5,000 people operating across 25 jurisdictions. He is an honorary member of Pep Talks, the UK's leading peer to peer learning and training provider to PE backed leaders. Eric was previously CFO of Howden Group Holdings, headquartered in London. Eric began his career as an auditor with KPMG in France.

About Plus Eight Partners Limited

+8 Partners is a unique and accelerating ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, each with their own area of expertise and focus within the insurance industry and all providing best-in-class service. Each brings perspective, passion, purpose, connections, and a detailed understanding of the practical realities of (re)insurance ventures and projects.

For more information, please visit +8 Partners.

