Eric Giesing Joins Savillex as Chief Executive Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savillex is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Giesing as Chief Executive Officer. An accomplished leader with broad expertise in life sciences, Giesing has previously held leadership positions during pivotal growth periods for numerous life sciences companies. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Fortis Life Science and has had a variety of management roles at Danaher Corporation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Giesing as our new CEO," said Matt Scherrer, Savillex board member and Managing Director at Thompson Street Capital Partners. "Eric's commitment to fostering innovation and growth combined with his proven track record in life sciences aligns with our growth strategy at Savillex, and we're pleased to have his talents at work in the Thompson Street portfolio. We look forward to the positive impact he will bring as we continue to advance our position as a leader in providing innovative fluid handling, filtration, container and containment solutions to global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations."

As CEO, Giesing will oversee Savillex's strategic direction, with a focus on scaling operations, driving product development, and integrating our Savillex, ONFAB, and Optimum Processing brands. His leadership will be critical in supporting the company's vision to deliver end-to-end container and containment solutions that meet the rigorous demands of industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and semiconductor manufacturing.

"I am honored to join Savillex and to lead a team dedicated to excellence and innovation," said Giesing. "I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and exploring new opportunities for growth, while staying true to Savillex's commitment to quality and service."

About Savillex

Savillex is a leader in providing high performance container and containment solutions for the life science industry, as well as semiconductor, aerospace, and geochemistry applications through Savillex, ONFAB, and Optimum Processing brands. Since its founding in 1976, Savillex's goal has remained the same: to provide the world's best container and containment solutions to users worldwide, whatever the application. Savillex is headquartered and has manufacturing facilities in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA and Middlewich, UK. For more information about Savillex, visit www.savillex.com.

