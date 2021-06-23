Eric Giza, MD, FACS Joins Alafair Biosciences Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board

"I see so many new products come on the market, but few effectively address the challenges we face in soft tissue procedures the way that VersaWrap does. VersaWrap has benefited my patients in a variety of cases," said Dr. Giza. "I'm pleased to work alongside the Alafair team to find new applications for VersaWrap and to shape the way we approach nerve and tendon procedures to achieve the best clinical outcomes for patients."

"Dr. Giza is a widely respected pioneer and educator in orthopedics. His intense passion for fellowship and education and his commitment to applying revolutionary clinical approaches makes him an ideal fit for Alafair," said Co-founder, President & CEO, John Joyoprayitno. "Continuing to add the best-of-the-best to the Alafair team is critical to our mission to improve patient outcomes. We are delighted by this relationship with Dr. Giza."

Dr. Giza's research interests include cartilage transplantation, arthroscopic approaches to lateral ligament stabilization, and Achilles tendon repair. He is extensively published in a range of orthopaedic topics and has presented/chaired meetings of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, International Cartilage Repair Society, and the Major League Soccer Sports Symposium.

Dr. Giza completed a sports medicine fellowship and is currently a team physician for the Sacramento Republic FC professional men's soccer team. He is a former collegiate soccer player and served as an assistant team physician for the United States Soccer Federation.

About Alafair: Alafair Biosciences is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company with a mission to improve patient outcomes by preventing unwanted soft tissue tethering using non-collagenous, bioresorbable biomaterials in all surgical fields.

