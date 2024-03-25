Eric Hansen, Senior Vice President, Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, Elected as 2024 CWCI Chair.

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric M. Hansen, Senior Vice President, Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was elected Chair of the California Workers' Compensation Institute (CWCI) Board of Directors for 2024 at CWCI's 60th annual meeting. CWCI seeks to improve California workers compensation research, education, and representation.

In his role as Chair, Mr. Hansen brings over three decades of claims management experience in and around the state's workers compensation insurance system. His leadership and claims expertise will surely be a key contributor to California continuing to maintain a thriving workers compensation marketplace.

Mr. Hansen was first elected to CWCI's Board in 2014 and has been a member of the Institute's Executive Committee since 2021.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry. Learn more about the company at https://www.peiwc.com.

About CWCI

The Institute, established in 1964, is a private, nonprofit association working to improve California workers' compensation through research, information, education, and representation. CWCI members include 25 insurer groups (comprised of nearly 200 underwriting companies that write and service 76 percent of California statewide workers' compensation premium), as well as 30 of the largest public and private self-insured employers in the state.

