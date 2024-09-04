Eric Hargan, former Deputy Secretary of HHS, Joins Walnut Hill Medical's Board of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Hill Medical, a leader in supporting innovative MedTech companies, is pleased to announce that Eric Hargan, former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has joined its Board of Directors. Hargan brings a wealth of experience in healthcare policy, regulation, and leadership to Walnut Hill Medical as the company continues to expand its offerings and impact on the healthcare industry.

During his tenure at HHS, Hargan played a critical role in shaping national healthcare policy and regulatory reforms. His leadership in implementing major initiatives, including value-based care, has had a lasting impact on the industry. In addition to his government service, Hargan has extensive experience in the private sector, advising healthcare companies on regulatory and policy matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Hargan to our Board of Directors," said Chris Jordan, President of Walnut Hill Medical. "His deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and his proven track record of leadership will be invaluable as we work to provide greater access to breakthrough medical procedures."

In his new role, Hargan will provide strategic guidance and insight to Walnut Hill Medical as it expands its services and strengthens its position as a leader in reimbursement, prior authorization, and DME services. His expertise will be instrumental in helping the company navigate evolving regulatory environments and develop tailored solutions to meet the needs of healthcare innovators.

"I am honored to join the Board of Walnut Hill Medical at such an exciting time for the company," said Hargan. "Walnut Hill Medical's commitment to innovation and patient access aligns with my own passion for improving healthcare. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success."

As Walnut Hill Medical continues to grow and evolve, the addition of Hargan to the Board of Directors underscores the company's dedication to bringing top-tier talent and expertise to its leadership team.

About Walnut Hill Medical

Walnut Hill Medical is a leading provider of reimbursement strategies, prior authorization, and DME services, dedicated to improving healthcare access and efficiency. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer service, Walnut Hill Medical partners with MedTech companies worldwide to navigate the complex U.S. healthcare commercialization process seamlessly. Visit us at WalnutHillMedical.com.

