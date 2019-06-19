Eric J. Rubin, MD, PhD, Named Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Group

"Dr. Rubin is a recognized and respected leader in the field of infectious disease, where he is known for his groundbreaking tuberculosis research and his personal dedication to often neglected populations of patients," said Maryanne C. Bombaugh, MD, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society. "We are thrilled that he will lead the Journal and NEJM Group."

Dr. Rubin began his research work at Harvard College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in biochemical sciences in 1980. He later earned MD and PhD degrees at Tufts University in 1990 and completed his post-graduate training at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is the Irene Heinz Given endowed professor and chair (since 2018) of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with additional appointments at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He is also a Senior Associate Member of the Broad Institute.

"All those associated with the Journal truly believe that they are stewards of a public trust and that the Journal has an obligation to rigorously evaluate and impartially present the most important findings in medicine and help translate them into practice," said Dr. Rubin. "I look forward to continuing to uphold the standard of excellence for which the Journal is known."

An author of 147 scientific articles, Dr. Rubin has been an Associate Editor of the New England Journal of Medicine since 2012. He also has served as an editor or editorial board member of the journals Tuberculosis, Current Opinion in Microbiology, PLoS Pathogens, and mBio. Dr. Rubin was born in Brockton, Mass., and lives in the Boston area.

Dr. Rubin succeeds Jeffrey M. Drazen, MD, who has been the editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine since 2000. Dr. Drazen led the Journal through the publication of many landmark studies and developed policies that led to more transparency in scientific publishing. Dr. Drazen also oversaw the development of NEJM Knowledge+, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, and NEJM 医学前沿.

"Dr. Rubin's established reputation for both patient care and training the next generation of clinicians is world renowned," said Lois Cornell, Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Medical Society. "With Dr. Rubin as editor-in-chief of the Journal and NEJM Group, we look forward to continuing our mission of excellence in medical research and education."

