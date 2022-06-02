Eric Jacobs Joins Ritchie Bros. as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) ("Ritchie Bros." or the "Company"), a leading global asset management, disposition, and services company is pleased to announce that Eric Jacobs will be joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6, 2022. Sharon Driscoll, the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity to assist with the transition prior to her previously announced retirement.

"I am thrilled to welcome Eric to Ritchie Bros. as our Chief Financial Officer", said Ann Fandozzi, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue on our transformational journey to become the trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions, I'm confident that Eric's extensive experience in various leadership roles will be a great asset to our team."

Mr. Jacobs brings extensive senior executive leadership experience in digital marketplaces to Ritchie Bros. Most recently, Mr. Jacobs served as Chief Financial Officer at Wheels Up Experience Inc., an industry-leading marketplace for private aviation. Prior to Wheels Up, Mr. Jacobs served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Cox Automotive, Inc. and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of Dealertrack Technologies, Inc., collectively, the largest marketplace and leading provider of SaaS solutions to the U.S. retail automotive industry. Mr. Jacobs also served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Dealertrack and President of Dealertrack Canada. In addition to Dealertrack, the Cox Automotive group includes brands such Manheim Auctions, Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. Prior to Dealertrack, Mr. Jacobs was an attorney focusing on corporate mergers & acquisitions and securities law at O'Melveny & Myers LLP and an audit manager at KPMG LLP. He holds a J.D. with honors from Rutgers School of Law-Newark and a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Rider University.

"I am delighted to be joining Ritchie Bros. as it continues on its transformational journey", said Mr. Jacobs. "I look forward to helping the Company execute on its vision and delivering long-term sustainable growth."

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy.

