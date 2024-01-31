Eric Kelly Elected to Guardian Board of Directors

31 Jan, 2024, 10:01 ET

Eric Brings Extensive Technology, Digital Transformation and Business Innovation Leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America ® (Guardian) announced today that business and digital transformation leader Eric Kelly has been elected to its board of directors.

As a strategic, global technology thought leader, Mr. Kelly has a strong background in developing accelerated growth strategies and improving the profitability of complex global businesses. His expertise includes organizational transformations, technology and business innovation, culture and leadership development, corporate financing, mergers and acquisitions, and cybersecurity.

"I am excited to have Eric as an independent director on our board and welcome his insights and expertise," said Andrew McMahon, CEO and President of Guardian. "Eric's multi-disciplinary experience and perspective across technology, finance, and business will further strengthen the capability of our board as we continue to inspire well-being™ for our colleagues, customers, and communities."

Currently, Mr. Kelly is Chairman of Silicon Valley Technology Partners, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Board of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Chairman of Bridge to Technologies and Chairman and CEO of Overland-Tandberg, a worldwide technology company.

"I'm delighted to be serving as director for Guardian, a company that not only has a tremendous track record of growth and financial strength, but one that also makes a meaningful impact on people's lives," said Eric Kelly. "Guardian's vision in building a progressive, innovative, and inclusive culture that puts its customers and employees first, is empowering."

Mr. Kelly brings to Guardian more than 20 years of board experience, which includes public companies trading on the U.S. and Canada stock exchanges, private companies, universities, and foundations.

About Guardian
Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues and are building a progressive, innovative, and inclusive culture. We uplift individuals and communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2022, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $76.0 billion; liabilities = $67.2 billion (including $55.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $8.8 billion. Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors.

Silicon Valley Technology Partners, the Economic Advisory Board of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Bridge to Technologies and Overland-Tandberg are not affiliates or subsidiaries of Guardian.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Copyright © 2024 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. 2024-168332 Exp. 1/26.

