Eric Kobe joins Koalafi as President, Bolstering Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

RICHMOND, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koalafi, a financial technology company committed to delivering inclusive financial products, announced the appointment of Eric Kobe as President, effective May 13, 2024. In this role, Kobe will report directly to Boomer Muth, the Chief Executive Officer of Koalafi. As President, Kobe will manage day-to-day operations to steer Koalafi into its next phase of growth.

Eric Kobe joins Koalafi as President.

Kobe brings over two decades of experience in executive leadership and strategy roles to Koalafi. Most recently, during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Groundspeed, the business generated 400% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) before being acquired. Kobe held various management positions at Affirm from 2016 through 2020, where he led the launch of Affirm's entry into new verticals and helped expand their consumer lending product suite.

"At Affirm, I witnessed the challenges that nearly 50% of prospective customers faced when denied credit," said Kobe. "This represents a critical gap in financial access for an underserved population needing to make important purchases. This realization drove me to Koalafi, whose commitment to financial inclusivity deeply resonated with me. Koalafi's dedication to transparency and consumer-centricity aligns perfectly with my vision for a more equitable financial landscape."

Commenting on Kobe's appointment, Boomer Muth shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Eric to Koalafi. His alignment with our core values and extensive strategic leadership experience make him the ideal leader to help us dramatically scale our business in a way that's authentic to our culture."

With Kobe onboard, Koalafi is poised to leverage his expertise to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver financial products that help merchants and consumers grow.

About Koalafi

Koalafi (koalafi.com) offers convenient and transparent financing options that enable non-prime consumers to make life-changing purchases. With Koalafi, in-store and eCommerce merchants can help more customers get the things they need, while increasing sales and strengthening customer loyalty. Koalafi believes that financing should be more than a payment plan, so they offer customers clear terms, top-rated support, and credit bureau reporting.

SOURCE Koalafi