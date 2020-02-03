Eric Levin Joins GCM Grosvenor as Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor announced today that Eric Levin joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer, based in the firm's Chicago headquarters.

Eric brings more than twenty years of experience to the role. He joins GCM Grosvenor from PEAK6 Investments, where he has worked for the last 13 years leading technology and business strategy. Eric served as a member of the Strategic Capital team and Investment Committee and most recently as Chief Information Officer of Apex Clearing.

"Eric brings a wealth of experience across the full technology spectrum as well as extensive business and leadership acumen," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor. "We look forward to Eric partnering with our senior leadership team to drive our technology strategy."

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternatives investment firm with $57 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class opportunistic investments. The firm has specialized in alternatives since 1971, and is dedicated to unlocking value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals from diverse backgrounds serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

