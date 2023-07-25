Eric Lloyd joins Martello Re Limited's Board of Directors

Martello Re Limited

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martello Re Limited ("Martello Re") today announced the appointment of Eric Lloyd, President of Barings, to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lloyd replaces Michael Baumstein who recently stepped down from the Board to join Martello Re full time as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on his appointment, Chair of Martello Re's Board of Directors, Ellen Conlin noted, "I am delighted to have an executive of Eric's caliber join our Board. In his role at Barings, he was instrumental in the successful launch of Martello Re and we are fortunate to be able to continue benefiting from his experience and expertise as we move into our next phase of growth."

Lloyd brings over 30 years of financial services experience and currently serves as President of Barings where he leads a diverse set of organizations, spanning cross-asset investment, sales and marketing, business and product development, and research. Prior to joining Barings in 2013, he served as Head of Market and Institutional Risk for Wells Fargo, was on the company's Management Committee and was a member of the Board of Directors of Wells Fargo Securities. Before the acquisition of Wachovia, Lloyd worked in Wachovia's Global Markets Investment Banking division and served on the division's Operating Committee, where he held various leadership positions, including Head of Wachovia's Global Leveraged Finance Group.

"I am honored to join Martello Re's Board of Directors", said Lloyd. "It has been exciting to watch the growth at Martello Re and I look forward to working closely with Ellen and our other Directors to support the continued execution of our long-term strategy."

About Martello Re Limited

Martello Re Limited is a Bermuda-domiciled Class E life and annuity reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions to top U.S. writers of asset-intensive life and annuity products. We offer a differentiated value proposition through customized solutions, extensive investment capabilities, and exceptional financial strength. Founded in 2022, our company was formed by a premier group of institutional investors and family offices and is backed by $1.65 billion of capital. For more information, visit www.martellore.com.

Martello Re Media Relations
[email protected]

