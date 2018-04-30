Eric M. Joseph, MD Earns Respected RealSelf 100 Award For Ongoing Commitment to Consumer Education and High Patient Ratings

The RealSelf 100 honorees are selected based on a variety of criteria, including the quality and quantity of patient reviews, as well as engagement with the RealSelf community via questions and answers and the sharing of before and after treatment photos.

Every month, 10 million consumers visit RealSelf to connect with aesthetic providers and research elective cosmetic treatments ranging from surgical procedures like rhinoplasty to non-surgical options like facial lasers, Botox, and Invisalign.

"The RealSelf 100 recognizes committed medical professionals who are leading the way to help educate and empower consumers to make smarter decisions about aesthetic treatments," said RealSelf CEO Tom Seery. "RealSelf 100 honorees are among the most engaged doctors on RealSelf — they represent less than one percent of the 20,000 medical professionals in our community yet collectively contributed 100,000 answers to consumer questions last year."

"It is a blessing and privilege to help people with misshapen nasal appearances achieve confidence and self-esteem after rhinoplasty surgery," said Joseph. "RealSelf provides a platform where consumers can learn about rhinoplasty surgery and make informed choices to optimize a favorable doctor-patient relationship, and surgical outcome."

Dr. Joseph is a facial plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty surgery for 19 years in West Orange, NJ, USA. His other specialties include permanent nonsurgical rhinoplasty, chin implant, neck liposuction, cosmetic ear surgery, eyelid surgery, and permanent nonsurgical facial rejuvenation.

To be eligible for the RealSelf 100, doctors must meet the requirements of the RealSelf Professional Policies. In addition, doctors must have joined the RealSelf Doctor Community prior to July 1, 2017, meet minimum criteria for participation, and be in good standing.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about elective cosmetic procedures and connect with the right providers. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf attracts 10 million people each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery, RealSelf makes it easy to discover what's possible and find the right provider.

