Eric Malley To Present At Crypto Invest Summit In Los Angeles, April 30-May 2, 2018

Eric's panel conversation, "Real Estate on the Blockchain," will take place on May 2 at 12:45p.m. PT. He will discuss the opportunity and advantage of utilizing cryptocurrency as a means to invest in real estate private equity and in particular what steps, both regulatory and operational, that MG Capital has taken to embrace the Crypto Movement.

"The Crypto Invest Summit is a great opportunity for us to exchange ideas on how cryptocurrencies will widely impact our industry and learn what other companies are doing to harness this technology," said Eric Malley. "We are excited to share some of our ideas on how cryptocurrencies can improve real estate investing and look forward to hearing from other leaders in the space as well."

Eric will bring a unique perspective to the discussion with over two decades of experience in real estate investing. He has led MG Capital to become a pioneering investment platform, providing individuals and families with direct access to real estate private equity investments. Through a diligent focus on developing MG Capital's proprietary analytics in selecting real estate investments, Eric has led the firm to become the largest owner-manager of debt-free, luxury residential properties in Manhattan.

"We see vast potential in the real estate industry to utilize cryptocurrencies in a variety of ways," added Eric. "Cryptocurrencies could be used to streamline and simplify the online investment process for retail investors who are seeking a passive, institutional-level, real estate investment strategy, as offered by MG Capital's latest offering: Fund IV."

The Crypto Invest Summit is a curated, high-impact and informative event that gathers some of the most prominent leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency. The three-day conference features "fireside chats" on a range of topics such as crypto investing, using blockchain for social good and how industries such as real estate can incorporate the technology. Approximately 4000 attendees including investors, tech engineers, regulators and other professionals are expected to attend the event at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

About MG Capital

MG Capital is a premier private equity real estate management firm investing exclusively in Class A residential properties across Manhattan. MG Capital pursues a unique, debt-free investment strategy that allows individuals and families globally to hold an equity interest in recurring rental income streams derived from hundreds of Class A residential luxury properties. Since 2000, the firm has pursued a disciplined investment strategy and strong focus on proprietary analytics for selecting real estate investments that has led it to become the largest owner-manager of debt-free, luxury residential properties across Manhattan.

