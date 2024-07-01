Eric Martino Joins Hard Rock International as President of Hard Rock Cafe & Retail Division

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced the appointment of long-time restaurant and hospitality leader Eric Martino as President of the Hard Rock Cafe Division, overseeing operations of the company's nearly 200 popular eateries around the world. Additionally, Martino will oversee Hard Rock's Retail Division on a global scale. He reports to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

"We're excited to welcome Eric, whose extensive background in culinary arts, marketing and operations will further elevate the already outstanding Hard Rock dining and retail experience," said Allen.

Martino joins Hard Rock with nearly thirty years of hospitality experience in ownership and management roles where he honed his skills in both culinary arts and business management. He previously served as President of MINA Group, Chef Michael Mina's restaurant management company, where he led marketing, culinary, operations and beverage teams that served, supported and managed thirty-plus restaurant concepts. Martino was previously Chief Operating Officer at José Andrés Group, overseeing a vast portfolio and spearheading operations across nine major international markets. Prior, Martino was VP of Operations for MStreet Entertainment Group where he led operations for the group of multi-concept, high-volume restaurants including the professional development of in-store management teams and implementation of improved systems to drive sales and increase profits. In 2022, Martino founded and is now Executive Chair of Culture Hospitality Group, a consulting, coaching and recruiting company providing executive coaching and operational support to hospitality professionals.

"I could not be more thrilled to join Hard Rock, such an iconic company at the forefront of creating memorable dining, retail and entertainment experiences," said Martino. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to cultivate an even stronger experience at Hard Rock with delicious food and strategic partnerships for our millions of guests worldwide."

