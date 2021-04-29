Eric May Joins As Vice President Of Product As FinPay Accelerates Patient Financial Management In Healthcare

"We are thrilled to have Eric join the leadership team at FinPay," stated Tim Kowalski, President and CEO of FinPay. Tweet this

"I believe that diverse and empowered product teams that have clear objectives deliver the best results and value to our customers," said Eric. "I'm excited to join a team that has a strong foundation and a culture that ensures each team member's success as we work towards organizational goals. I'm looking forward to helping the team scale, mature and advance patient financial management in healthcare."



While serving as Vice President of Product at BizEquity, Eric focused on building high-performance teams with organizational and process maturity. Eric has a passion for aligned objectives at every level of the product team, specifically to empower decision-making by those closest to the work. Eric brings more than 25 years of FinTech industry experience to FinPay.

Eric holds a Masters from Penn State Great Valley in Information Science and a BS from Penn State University in Logistics.

About FinPay



FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and improving patient's access to affordable healthcare.

Media Contact

Stacy McCloskey

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE FinPay, LLC

Related Links

https://www.finpay.net

