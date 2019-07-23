Eric Mendel, CEO, Avenir Healthcare Group, Among Top 100 Healthcare Leaders

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir Healthcare Group, who provide administrative, consulting and management services to a network of assisted living and rehabilitative care centers across New York State, today announced that CEO Eric Mendel has been recognized at the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders for 2019 at their annual conference at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The theme this year of the three-day conference (June 18-20, 2019) was "Minds Advancing Healthcare."

The International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare - IFAH is an events organization dedicated to the mission of improving healthcare by facilitating an open dialogue between the different industry stakeholders. The organization strives to bring like-minded people on a common platform in order to enable healthcare professionals from across the world to come together, deliberate and work on improving the impact healthcare has on today's world. The 2019 conference brought together over 1,000 healthcare professionals from all across the world - including manufacturers and tech providers, as well as government agencies and medical startups in attendance. All nominees for the award were evaluated according to industry and community impact, contributions to the healthcare space and overall reach.

For nearly two decades, Mendel has been challenging the status quo of healthcare. Since 2002, he has served as the CEO of Central Assisted Living, an innovative assisted living facility in Queens. The community has received numerous awards and accolades for its quality of care and was recently awarded a grant from the NYS Department of Health to develop the first freestanding Dementia Assisted Living Program for individuals receiving Medicaid benefits. In 2007, Mendel saw a gaping need for high-quality home care and launched Prime Home Health Services, which has served over 20,000 clients since its inception. This led to the formation of Prime Health Choice, a Managed Long-Term Care Insurance Plan that better served the needs of homecare patients. In 2015, he set out to improve the state of long-term care, a long-underserved component of the continuum. With that, the Avenir Healthcare Group was formed. Avenir operates a network of assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in New York State.

"I'm beyond honored and humbled to be recognized - especially in such illustrious company as I find myself," says Mendel. "I also have unending gratitude towards my colleagues, peers, the caregivers we work with, our patients and everyone who has contributed so much to our mission of aging with dignity in our modern space and world. I share this recognition with all of them."

Mendel is a member of the board of directors of the Empire State Association of Assisted Living, the largest assisted living trade association in NYS. Eric is also a member of the Maimonides Medical Center Cardiac Advisory Board. Mendel graduated from Boston University with a degree in economics and has a master's in health systems administration. Mendel serves on the board of directors of the historic Mount Carmel Cemetery and was recently appointed to the Age-friendly NYC Commission by the Office of the Mayor with the aim of making New York City the foremost leader in age-forward cities.

Other awardees included leaders in fields such as outpatient care, cardiology, pharmacy, healthcare artificial intelligence and mental health. IFAH is anticipating another significant year in 2019 with two additional events lined up in London and Dubai.

