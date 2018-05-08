Eric Mower + Associates Updates Brand to Mower as Part of Milestone 50th Anniversary Celebration

"We're not just celebrating a milestone, we're focusing on what it will take for Mower and our clients to be successful for the next 50 years," said Eric Mower, chairman and CEO of Mower. "Clients are attracted to Mower because of the energy, talents, expertise and creativity of our people. Change is a constant in our industry and we must stay ahead of the curve on trends and technology to remain relevant for our clients. The rebrand to Mower embodies the more direct, open and flexible realities of marketing in today's world."

Eric Mower began as a four-person Syracuse agency in 1968, growing the company to 175 employees with nine offices, including New York City; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse N.Y. The agency has won some of the industry's top accolades including Cannes Lions, Clios, Addy Awards and Silver Anvils, while earning Bulldog Reporter Agency of the Year honors in 2016, twice being ranked by Advertising Age as a "Best Place to Work," as well as a "Top Place to Work in PR" by PR News. Earlier this year, Mower was ranked # 4 among U.S. agencies by B2B Marketing. Mower's unique Brand as Friend® philosophy harnesses the core aspects of affection, relevance and trust to help clients more closely connect with key audiences to drive marketing success.

"We've been at it for 50 years, but our work has always embraced original thinking and the courage to take a strategic stand that helps to differentiate our clients," said Mower. "Mower is a new expression for our brand that illustrates that we've always been more about 'we' than about 'me.' For five decades we have attracted supremely talented professionals who serve their clients with dedication and care. We built a reputation for persistence and determination by attracting successful people that bring a press on attitude in solving client problems and identifying results-producing programs."

The Mower branding was shared last week with all employees during a series of events aimed at further communicating the purpose of the change, reminding staff of the storied history of the organization and celebrating the launch. Clients are being brought up to date on the brand name refresh and everything from the firm's mower.com website to signage at each office location are being updated.

Mower is focused on integrating digital-enabled and data-driven marketing tools in all client campaigns, with breakthrough creative and sophisticated public relations and public affairs programs to build awareness, shape perceptions and drive actions that build brands and generate sales.

Mower is a digitally integrated independent marketing, and public relations agency. With 175 professionals in New York City; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse N.Y., Mower delivers strategic insights, digital solutions, smart creative, and award-winning results to clients. Part of two global agency networks—thenetworkone and IPREX—as well as the 4A's, Mower has estimated 2017 capitalized billings exceeding $192 million.

