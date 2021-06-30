Eric Prydz Confirms Series of Exclusive Shows on Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse

Commenting on the new collaboration, Eric Prydz said: " I believe metaverses are taking digital events to the next stage, which is one of the main elements that has drawn me to this project. Working with cutting edge technology to deliver special performances has always been mine and my team's goal, but to now take what we do in a physical space into a digital environment, creating endless possibilities, is so exciting! "

Prydz has been at the forefront of electronic music for more than a decade, thanks to his visceral productions and exhilarating live shows. His bold and ambitious concerts are known for pushing the limits of music and technology to create experiences that get the entire dance world talking, something that aligns perfectly with Sensorium Galaxy's vision for music experiences.

This hugely influential artist is the first DJ to join Sensorium Galaxy in 2021. Last year, a series of world-acclaimed DJs confirmed their performances on PRISM, including the legendary David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Black Coffee, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Aside from his upcoming virtual shows in PRISM, Eric Prydz is also taking part in Sensorium Galaxy's international brand reveal campaign 'The Chosen Ones'. He is the first artist to be featured on a series of short videos conceptualized by Academy-Award winning creative production studio The Mill, and renowned creative agencies The Night League and High Scream. These agencies have a record for delivering outstanding productions, visual effects, and virtual experiences for clients such as Ford, Disney, Nike, Coca-Cola, Burberry, and many other top-grade brands.

This campaign is directed by Rogier Schalken, an award-winning Dutch film director responsible for bringing to life global advertising projects for KLM Music, Samsung DiscoVR, and Adidas' Leo Messi Road to FIFA.

'The Chosen Ones' introduces people to the music-dedicated virtual world by featuring the confirmed artists and incorporating PRISM's brutalist and futurist vibes and signature design elements.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO for Sensorium Galaxy:"PRISM is a unique destination for artists. Our virtual setup is constantly mutating based on music. And that's exactly why this collaboration with Eric is so great. His distinctive progressive style matches perfectly with our goal to create out-of-this-world immersive experiences for users."

Sensorium Galaxy incorporates advanced social features to enhance user experience in virtual setups. With their eye-catching, AI-powered avatars, users can watch performances from multiple angles, heights, and even see through the DJ's eyes. Multi-channel communication also enables them to connect and communicate with other users and artists in a surprisingly natural manner.

Yann Pissenem: "I've been working together with Eric for many years. All of his shows have delivered high-tech experiences and helped to raise the bar in the entire industry. I am excited to see how he can leverage the endless possibilities provided by virtual reality to deliver fully immersive DJ performances."

Sensorium Galaxy is expected for public launch in H2 2021. Global coverage and cross-platform compatibility ensure that all fans of Prydz have the opportunity to enjoy the progressive vibes of his best shows regardless of their physical location.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a metaverse that revolutionizes the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com/

