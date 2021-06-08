Eric Pulier And Vatom Corporation Launch The Vatom NFT Platform, Dissolving The Boundary Between Digital And Physical Reality

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom Inc . founder Eric Pulier today unveiled The Vatom NFT Platform, bringing to fruition a five-year journey to accelerate the evolution of the World Wide Web with dynamic NFTs called Vatoms that extend across AR & VR. The Vatom NFT Platform provides five integrated components:

Vatom SpatialWeb : The Spatial Web is the evolution of the World Wide Web, transforming it into a massively scalable, social space with native, AI-driven NFTs that move seamlessly across AR and VR. Vatom's Spatial Web is open to all creators and developers, is the most scalable in its category by several orders of magnitude, and offers unparalleled security and reliability.

: The Spatial Web is the evolution of the World Wide Web, transforming it into a massively scalable, social space with native, AI-driven NFTs that move seamlessly across AR and VR. Vatom's Spatial Web is open to all creators and developers, is the most scalable in its category by several orders of magnitude, and offers unparalleled security and reliability. Vatom NFTs : Vatoms (short for "virtual atoms") were the world's first NFTs, and approximately 30 million Vatoms have been issued into 2 million wallets on the open source Vatom Network. Vatoms are powered by the VEE ERC-20 token.

: Vatoms (short for "virtual atoms") were the world's first NFTs, and approximately 30 million Vatoms have been issued into 2 million wallets on the open source Vatom Network. Vatoms are powered by the VEE ERC-20 token. Vatom Studio : Self-service toolset for creators, system integrators, and agencies to make and manage NFTs and Spatial Websites.

: Self-service toolset for creators, system integrators, and agencies to make and manage NFTs and Spatial Websites. Vatom Marketplace : Find, buy and sell Vatom NFTs of all types and categories, templates of ready-made spatial environments, plug-ins for new platform capabilities, and interscripted™ NFT scripts.

: Find, buy and sell Vatom NFTs of all types and categories, templates of ready-made spatial environments, plug-ins for new platform capabilities, and interscripted™ NFT scripts. Vatom Community : Tips, code samples, discussion boards, documentation, APIs and SDKs, contests, hackathons and developer conferences.

On June 21st, the Vatom NFT Platform is going live with over a dozen new capabilities, ushering in the next generation of human engagement. New capabilities include federation with games and marketplaces; extensive analytics for the acquisition of 1st party data and one-to-one consumer relationships; native eCommerce and payments; Shopify integration; new wallet functionality for multiple blockchain and Spatial Web interactions; and "interscripted"-- a powerful distributed coding framework that enables dynamic, AI-driven NFT behaviors. Vatom NFTs are blockchain independent, minted on a wide variety of blockchains and side chains.

A New Era of Connection & Commerce

Vatom's SpatialWeb offers personal agency, ownership and infinite social spaces that extend across AR & VR. The platform has already been successfully battle tested in a wide variety of sectors, including social commerce, concerts, conferences, games, education, health care, remote work environments, trade shows, brand marketing, galleries, loyalty programs and more.

Top systems integrators, agencies, professional services companies, media buying groups and content companies are forming practices and ventures around the Vatom NFT Platform. In the coming months Vatom will be making a series of announcements on these partnerships, alliances and customers. On June 21st, 2021, coinciding with the release, Vatom will showcase an unprecedented confluence of NFT and metaverse technologies that has never been seen before. Details about the June 21st event will be announced shortly.

"Vatom technology changes the way people connect with companies, the environment, and each other," said founder Eric Pulier, who has taken the helm of Vatom Inc. as CEO, "Vatoms were the first non-fungible blockchain objects, and have been used by more Fortune 500 companies than any other NFT, including Intel, Verizon, Vodafone, Unilever, Pepsico, Procter & Gamble, Nestle and many more. No other NFT platform has passed the most stringent scalability, reliability and security requirements of the world's largest brands. I am honored to be part of the mission we began in 2015 and to join forces with a superb team around the world dedicated to bringing the Vatom vision to fruition."

Along with Eric Pulier's appointment as CEO, three new directors have joined Vatom's Board:

Peter Diamandis was recently named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, the executive founder of Singularity University, and has started over 20 companies in the areas of longevity, space, venture capital and education. Diamandis is a New York Times Bestselling author of three books: Abundance, BOLD, and The Future is Faster Than You Think .

was recently named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, the executive founder of Singularity University, and has started over 20 companies in the areas of longevity, space, venture capital and education. Diamandis is a New York Times Bestselling author of three books: and . John Suh is a serial entrepreneur who has grown multiple companies to north of $100M of revenues. As CEO of LegalZoom, Suh grew the company into a household brand while providing shareholders over $1.5B of liquidity. He was named Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016. Prior to LegalZoom, he was CEO of StudioDirect, the internet division of a global supply chain company, Li and Fung Limited.

is a serial entrepreneur who has grown multiple companies to north of of revenues. As CEO of LegalZoom, Suh grew the company into a household brand while providing shareholders over of liquidity. He was named Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016. Prior to LegalZoom, he was CEO of StudioDirect, the internet division of a global supply chain company, Li and Fung Limited. Tracy Dolgin was President and CEO of the YES Network, the exclusive television home of the New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets, and the New York City Football Club of MLS. Dolgin also served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Media, Sports and Entertainment practice, and was President of FOX Sports Net, leading FOXSports.com, FOX Sports Radio, FOX Sports Bar & Grilles and FOX Sports Interactive. Dolgin has several Emmys, Clios and Worldwide Cannes Awards, was named in Sports Business Journal magazine's "50 Most Influential People in Sports Business", and "Marketer of the Year" by Advertising Age magazine.

"The Vatom Platform extends our experience into new dimensions no less real than our own," said Peter Diamandis, founder of XPRIZE, co-founder of Singularity University and one of Vatom's newest board members, "By harnessing the power of exponential technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, VR and AR, the Vatom Platform has the potential to connect humanity and transform industries. The Vatom Platform represents an evolution of the internet, and a revolution in how people will interact with products, each other, and the world."

About Vatom Inc.

Vatom's mission is to bring humanity together online. The Vatom NFT Platform evolves the web into a massively scalable social experience with dynamic blockchain-based digital objects. The result is dramatically better online engagement across sectors, including marketing, education, health care, media, sports, music, commerce and government.

