Eric Rawlings Joins Candor Technology as CTO

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candor Technology, a platform that uses artificial intelligence technology to automate loan underwriting and quality control for mortgage lenders, announces the appointment of Eric Rawlings as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Rawlings brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving technological excellence across diverse industries.

Candor Technology's CEO, Mark Hinshaw, expressed his excitement about Rawlings joining the team: "Eric's strategic mindset, technical acumen, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company's mission. We look forward to his leadership in driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients."

A Seasoned Technology Executive with an Impressive Background

Rawlings is an IT leader with over two decades of experience, particularly in disaster recovery, governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), among other technical skills. His expertise lies in leveraging technology to transform businesses, enhance scalability, and ensure robust security. Having held senior positions in technology management and information security, Rawlings has been pivotal in developing and managing financial services technology platforms. His strategic leadership has successfully guided technology teams across various sectors, including financial services, retail, healthcare, customer service, e-commerce, and the Department of Defense (DoD). Rawlings' vision and direction have been fundamental in evolving start-up organizations into world-class industry leaders, demonstrating his ability to optimize operations and spearhead innovation in a dynamic technological landscape.

As CTO, Rawlings will play a pivotal role in shaping Candor Technology's technological roadmap. His vision includes:

Innovation and Transformation : Rawlings plans to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation within Candor. He believes that technology should be an enabler, empowering businesses to achieve their strategic goals.





: Rawlings plans to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation within Candor. He believes that technology should be an enabler, empowering businesses to achieve their strategic goals. Scalability and Agility : With his experience in rapidly growing digital businesses, Rawlings will focus on scaling Candor's technology infrastructure while maintaining agility. He aims to create a robust foundation for future growth.





: With his experience in rapidly growing digital businesses, Rawlings will focus on scaling Candor's technology infrastructure while maintaining agility. He aims to create a robust foundation for future growth. Security and Compliance: Rawlings recognizes the critical importance of cybersecurity. Under his leadership, Candor will continue to prioritize security measures and compliance with industry standards.

About Candor Technology

Candor Technology empowers lenders to create high-quality, profitable loans with speed, accuracy, and transparency, making it a valuable tool in the mortgage industry. Learn more about Candor Technology, Inc. at www.candortechnology.com.

SOURCE Candor Technology