Eric Rivenbark Joins Coastal States Bank as Commercial Banking Team Leader for the Atlanta Region
May 26, 2021, 15:03 ET
ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank (CSB) is pleased to announce that Eric Rivenbark has joined CSB as Commercial Banking Team Leader for the Atlanta region.
Eric brings 20 years of commercial banking experience in the Atlanta market to his position with Coastal States Bank. His career has centered in community banking, with a consistent focus on building meaningful and lasting client relationships.
"We are excited to welcome Eric to our CSB team," said Gary Dowell, Atlanta Regional President of CSB. "Eric is a talented banker and is a great compliment to our team of outstanding community bankers in the Atlanta region."
Rivenbark earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration & Finance from the University of Georgia. He is a graduate of the GBA's Georgia Banking School at UGA. Eric is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
About Coastal States Bank
Coastal States Bank ("CSB") builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, Atlanta (Sandy Springs and Alpharetta), and North Georgia (Cumming and Dawsonville), and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Seniors Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of April 1, 2021, CSB had approximately $1.2 billion in total assets.
CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).
Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®
For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.
