Eric Seabrook Named President of AHP Servicing

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP Servicing ("AHP"), a nationwide servicer of non-performing residential mortgages, announced today that Eric Seabrook has joined the company as President. Prior to joining AHP Servicing, Eric was Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development at Selene Financial LP.

"I've known Eric for years and am thrilled to have him join the AHP team. I am confident that he's going to do great work for AHP Servicing," said AHP CEO Jorge Newbery. "His successes at Selene, PHH, LenderLive, and Marix speak to his industry knowledge and professional abilities."

Eric will begin his tenure by preparing AHP to service government loans, such as FHA and VA. "Evolving into this space is the next logical step for us," said Newbery. "It combines our servicing arm and helps support our AHP 75 initiative to increase homeownership for all Americans."

"AHP Servicing is a new kind of loan servicing company, focusing on both helping the borrowers and offering clients innovative solutions that drive results," said Mr. Seabrook. "I am excited to be part of the AHP family, working with their committed team to continue the impressive growth."



AHP Servicing is the nation's first socially responsible mortgage servicer, focused on achieving consensual solutions which benefit both borrowers and mortgage holders.

