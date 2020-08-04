Eric Skates Rolls Into New Role As Chief Marketing Officer At EPM

Following a promotion to Chief of Staff in 2018, Skates appropriated a myriad of projects for both the marketing department and operations. Under his direction, he rebranded and launched a new mission, vision, and slogan for EPM. Starting with a vibrant redesign of EPM's logo and colors, the project grew into a complete restructuring of EPM's image and culture. It included a complete renovation of EPM's home office, the launch of a new go365 fitness program for employees, and the development of the EPM Way. The EPM Way embodies 23 fundamental behaviors that showcase the core values of the EPM family and experience. While staying hands-on with these projects, Skates continued to oversee all marketing functions for EPM nationwide.

"Eric's growth as a person, leader, and industry advocate is what has led to this special day for him," said Eddy Perez, President and CEO of EPM. "His dedication to better EPM is a key factor in his promotion to Chief Marketing Officer."

Additionally, during Skates' tenure, he participated as a four-time digital marketing panelist at the Mortgage Collavorative Conference, and was awarded the 5-Star Award for Honesty, Integrity, and Quality for 2018. Now, with over 10+ years of marketing experience, Skates turns his sights towards the future in his new position. "I feel absolutely blessed and humbled for this honor," said Skates. "I know that moving into the Chief Marketing Officer role, I have been given a huge opportunity to continue harnessing my creativity within my everyday duties to ensure the EPM brand, vision, mission and culture are continuously intertwined for success."

EPM Underwriting Manager, Christie Hernandez, congratulated Skates wishing Eric a job well done and congratulations on his achievement. "I wish for more success to come especially now that Eric has taken himself to the next level with his career and leadership," says Hernandez. "I hope that Eric will always aim higher and believe in himself. He has everything that a man needs to rise above all. Congratulations again for this amazing success, but remember this is not the last."

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

Contact:

Equity Prime Mortgage – NMLS #21116

nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Kyle J. Matthews | [email protected]

www.equityprime.com

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage LLC