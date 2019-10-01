Eric Terada joins EverQuote as General Manager of Home & Renters Insurance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping in the US, is pleased to announce that Eric Terada has joined the company as General Manager of the Home & Renters Verticals. In this role, Eric will serve as the single-threaded leader to help drive profitable growth in these emerging verticals.

"We are very excited for Eric to join our leadership team as we continue to add key talent. Eric's internet marketplace experience leading high profile initiatives at Wayfair, along with his previous analytical and management experience at McKinsey & Company, make him uniquely qualified to step into a general manager role for one of our fastest growing verticals. He shares our passion for building teams, improving the insurance shopping experience, and our enthusiasm about the immense market opportunity in the shift to insurance shopping online," said COO Jayme Mendal.

"I'm thrilled to join EverQuote at a truly exciting juncture in the Company's history. We are well-positioned to achieve outsized growth as the leading online insurance marketplace for consumers and partners. I'm especially excited to work with the exceptionally talented and collaborative team at EverQuote," said Eric Terada.

Eric joins EverQuote with over 15 years of business and operations experience at leading organizations such as Wayfair, McKinsey & Company, and Deloitte. Eric holds an MBA from The University of Chicago and a BA from Northwestern University.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) our ability to grow our marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the Company's ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (4) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (5) the Company's ability to maintain and build its brand; (6) the Company's reliance on its third-party service providers; (7) the Company's ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company's ability to successfully monetize them; (8) the impact of competition in the Company's industry and innovation by the Company's competitors; (9) the Company's expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; and (10) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Related Links

http://everquote.com

