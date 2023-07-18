ERIC VONDOHLEN, LEADING RISK MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE, JOINS FLOCK SPECIALTY FINANCE

FLOCK Specialty Finance

18 Jul, 2023

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric VonDohlen, PHD, has joined FLOCK Specialty Finance as Chief Risk Officer, effective June 26, 2023. Dr. VonDohlen will lead and enrich FLOCK's portfolio underwriting functions and will contribute to the development of FLOCK's data analytics platform.

Dr. VonDohlen will also help lead FLOCK's digital transformation, which will enhance the company's leadership position in specialty finance. Eric has most recently served as Chief Data Scientist at Ribbit.ai and has served in leadership roles in the debt buying and receivables management industries for over 20 years. Eric pioneered advanced, data-driven underwriting and valuation analytics at Encore Capital Group, and he later developed underwriting and risk management practices at SquareTwo Financial. Eric earned a PhD in economics from the University of Arizona. 

Michael Flock, Chairman and CEO of FLOCK, stated: "We are excited to have Eric join the team. His powerful skill set in risk management and data science analytics come at a time of transformation for FLOCK when we will become more than a lender to debt buyers, but a leader in data driven risk management solutions and services." 

Please contact Eric at [email protected], or 770.644.0875 for questions. 

