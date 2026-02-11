Eric W. Moran Appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Lawyers Advisory Committee

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric W. Moran, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice in New Jersey, has been appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Lawyers Advisory Committee ("LAC"). The appointment is effective Feb. 2 through Jan. 31, 2027. The co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice and founding chair of the firm's New Jersey office, Philip R. Sellinger, and New Jersey Shareholder Kevin G. Walsh also serve on the LAC.

Established in 1983, the LAC's mission is to serve the court and its judges in achieving, dispensing, and administering justice in a fair, impartial, and effective manner. The LAC's primary function is to develop, review, and/or revise the court's Local Rules, procedures, and practices, and recommend changes or amendments to the Board of Judges.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP