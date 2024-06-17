Eric Winter of ABC's The Rookie Releases Gold Medal Winning Rum

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Winter, currently starring on ABC's The Rookie, is debuting Palm Republic Rum. Palm Republic is a premium rum available in Aged and Silver.

Palm Republic Aged Rum and Palm Republic Silver Rum Founder Eric Winter launched Palm Republic Rum as a premium rum which offers an unparalleled tasting experience.

"To me this is not just another celebrity spirit, this is a passion of mine for the past 20 years. I fell in love with rum when I went on my first trip to Puerto Rico with my now wife Roselyn Sanchez. It was then that I started to appreciate all of the different nuances premium rum had to offer. I mean this when I say it, the real star here is our unique blend of rum that is Palm Republic! As it should be. It's what today's consumer deserves in this flooded market of celebrity spirits," says Eric.

When discussing the development process, Eric says, "We spent the last 2 years developing the liquid, we worked with some incredible mixologists, masters of spirits, etc. that helped tremendously in that process."

The quality of Palm Republic comes from its unique blend, combining the best flavors from across The Caribbean and Latin America in a single glass. While other blends try to mask imperfections, we have nothing to hide. With no added flavors or colors, we've created an end product that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Palm Republic Aged is a 92-proof blend of quality rums from Panama, Jamaica and USVI, aged up to 8 years in sherry casks. Notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and molasses combine to give way to a warming flavor or muscovado sugar, gingerbread and, baking spice for a full-bodied finish.

Palm Republic Silver is an 80-proof blend of hand selected rums from Jamaica and USVI. Refreshing notes of banana, vanilla, and sugar cane while baking spices of nutmeg and clove round out the nose giving way to a creamy texture and a medium bodied finish.

Palm Republic Rum was awarded a Gold Medal for its blend in the San Francisco Spirits competition that took place in April.

Joining the Advisory Team and leading the Investment Team are Andy Miller and Andrew Pruett.

Andy Miller is a serial entrepreneur having co-founded a number of start-ups with successful exits including Quattro Wireless which was acquired by Apple in 2009 and become Apple's mobile ad network, iAd. At Apple, Andy served as Vice President of Mobile Advertising, reporting directly to Steve Jobs. Andy has sat on the boards of and advised a number of companies including the NBA's Sacramento Kings, of which he was a co-owner. Andy is a co-founder of Hometap, a home equity sharing company, and NRG, a leading North American video gaming club competing across numerous gaming titles, of which he is currently CEO. Andy was born in Boston, Massachusetts and attended Union College and Boston College Law School.

Andrew Pruett brings extensive Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Business Development experience to Palm Republic after Executive Management roles at The Walt Disney Company, Disney Online & The Family Network, Quattro Wireless, and Apple, Inc., where he was Director of Global Business Development and ran Worldwide App Monetization & Publisher Relations for iAd, Apple's Advertising network. He was formerly President & CEO of NRG eSports, a leading North American video gaming club and is currently Head of Operations at the historic Bel Air Church in Los Angeles, California. Andrew was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and graduated from John Brown University.

Palm Republic is currently available in retail stores in Florida. It is also available to ship to 42 states on www.palmrepublicrum.com.

