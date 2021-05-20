Eric Young, Chief of Police at Ogden Police Department joins Spatialitics Public Safety Industry Advisory Board

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatialitics announced the appointment of Chief of Police Eric Young to its Public Safety Industry Advisory Board. Spatialitics' public safety platform GeoShieldTM is a Force-Multiplier that unifies law enforcement agency data with real time video and social media and is an everyday tool in Police Operations and Incident Management.

Eric Young is the Chief of Police at Ogden City Police Department and has been with the department since 1993. Chief Young is a versatile leader and has been committed to building and maintaining relationships between his police department and communities in Ogden. During his 28+ year career, he has served in the capacity of a patrol officer, DARE Officer, School Resource Officer, Investigator, and a Community Policing Officer. Chief Young has also been an active promoter of technology to ensure safety for Ogden city and community.

Chief Young holds a master's degree in Management & Leadership from Western Governors University and a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Weber State University. He graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in 2016.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Young said, "I am very excited to collaborate with a business partner who has long been committed to the growth of practical and innovative software for Law Enforcement."

"We are privileged to welcome Chief Young to our Advisory Board," said Vish Tadimety, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spatialitics. "Chief Young brings a unique perspective based on his experience at Ogden Police Department. Coupled with his passion, experience and his commitment to serve the community, he will set the direction for GeoShield of the future along with other Public Safety Advisory Board members".

In addition to Chief Young, the Spatialitics Public Safety Industry Advisory Board also includes Chief Brandon Gillespie from Modesto Police Department and Lieutenant Corey Solferino from Washoe County Sheriff Office.

About GeoShield and Spatialitics:

GeoShield transforms law enforcement and public safety agencies into Real-Time Crime Centers. Unlike any other product, GeoShield is a Force-Multiplier that effectively unifies all Agency Data with non-agency data, social media and real-time video to assist in everyday police operations and incident management.

Spatialitics LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of CyberTech and specializes in providing Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms.

