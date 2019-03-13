CENTERVILLE, Iowa, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erica D. Collins, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In June of 2017, Dr. Collins retired from her previous role as a OB-GYN Physician/ Locum Tenens at Mercy Medical Clinic.

Recently retired with over thirty two years of experience under her belt as an illustrious medical professional, Dr. Erica D. Collins is well-regarded for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout her venerated career, Dr. Collins has attained extensive expertise in all facets of Obstetrics and Gynecology including specializing in the areas of various women's health issues which included vaginal bleeding. Dr. Collins states that though it takes "hard work and long hours" the profession is one that is rewarding. Happy to assist her patients and their families, Dr. Collins loves that she is able to be there for her clients when it is difficult, especially those who experience abnormal labor.

A devotee of the profession, Dr. Collins has established herself as a well sought patient advocate. While pursuing her educational endeavors, Dr. Collins attained her Medical Degree in 1986 at Hahnemann Medical College. Thereafter, Dr. Collins would then go on to complete her internship at Frankford Hospital and her residency at Hahnemann University Hospital.

Board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Collins is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

When she is not working, Dr. Collins enjoys swimming and playing the piano. She is a member of her church choir in Centerville and a member of Bahá'í Faith in Baltimore. In the future, she hopes to continue to encourage women to set and achieve their goals.

Dr. Collins dedicates this recognition to Dr. Michael Spence, her residency chairman, thanking him for his professionalism and mentorship.

